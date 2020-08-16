LOPIAN - David M.

Of Depew, May 25, 2020. Devoted father of Stacy (Eugene) Harms, David Lopian Jr. and Stephen Lopian; loving grandfather of Victoria; cherished great-grandfather of Elijah and Easton; dear brother of the late Leslie (Barbara) Lopian and Peggy Lopian; former husband of JoAnn Lopian. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service with Military Honors in St. Augustine Cemetery, 25 Cemetery Road, Lancaster, Saturday at 10 AM. Please assemble at the Cemetery. As per NYS guidelines, face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the funeral home during visitation will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays, thank you for your understanding.







