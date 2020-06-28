David R. MAIN
MAIN - David R.
June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (Flinchbaugh) Main; loving father of Christie (Salvatore) Callea and the late David Main; grandfather of Nicholas (Nancy) Callea and Kyle (Brandon) Dempsey; great-grandfather of Max, Jack, Vivian and Dylan; brother of Helena (late Ernest) Hokinson; also survived by nieces and a nephew. No prior visitation. Future services will be held at the convenience of the family. David was an Alumni of UB, and a former member of Sandy Beach Yacht Club. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid golfer. He retired from General Motors as a Process Engineer. If desired, donations in David's name may be made to The 1st Tee of WNY, www.thefirstteewesternNY.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
