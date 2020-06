MAIN - David R.June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (Flinchbaugh) Main; loving father of Christie (Salvatore) Callea and the late David Main; grandfather of Nicholas (Nancy) Callea and Kyle (Brandon) Dempsey; great-grandfather of Max, Jack, Vivian and Dylan; brother of Helena (late Ernest) Hokinson; also survived by nieces and a nephew. No prior visitation. Future services will be held at the convenience of the family. David was an Alumni of UB, and a former member of Sandy Beach Yacht Club. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid golfer. He retired from General Motors as a Process Engineer. If desired, donations in David's name may be made to The 1st Tee of WNY, www.thefirstteewesternNY.org . Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com