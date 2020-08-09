1/
David S. STADEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stadel - David S.
Passed away August 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Beloved husband of Linda Stadel (Heerdt); dear father of Jamie Hassis (Stadel), Scott and Candace Stadel, Kerry and Sherry Stadel; son of the late William and Betty Stadel and brother of Gail Cole; also survived by many grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew. Born in Buffalo and resided in Acworth, GA since 1998. A Funeral Mass for family will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta, GA, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. David was loved by all and will be missed dearly. Condolences at: www.mayeswarddobbins.com. (770) 428-1511



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Marietta Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved