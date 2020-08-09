Stadel - David S.
Passed away August 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Beloved husband of Linda Stadel (Heerdt); dear father of Jamie Hassis (Stadel), Scott and Candace Stadel, Kerry and Sherry Stadel; son of the late William and Betty Stadel and brother of Gail Cole; also survived by many grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew. Born in Buffalo and resided in Acworth, GA since 1998. A Funeral Mass for family will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta, GA, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. David was loved by all and will be missed dearly. Condolences at: www.mayeswarddobbins.com
