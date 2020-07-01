JACKSON - Dayana Anese
June 28, 2020. Beloved daughter of Shawntee A. Jackson and Grady Coleman; mother of Ky'Mere Washington; survived by a host of family and friends. Private family services at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.