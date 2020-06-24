BONA - Dean C. June 22, 2020, suddenly at age 47. Beloved son of Camille (nee Cardino) and Douglas McOwen and the late John P. â€œJackâ€� Bona; loving brother of John (April Capozzi) Bona and twin, Gino (Stephanie Parry) Bona; step-brother of Christine (David) Searles and Tracy (Dave) Kaercher; cherished uncle of his goddaughter, Lucia and Quentin and Johnny Bona; also survived by many loving friends and family. Dean was a graduate of St. Josephâ€™s Collegiate Institute. He also had a BA Degree in Health and Nutrition from Potsdam and Brockport State. Services will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at Deanâ€™s Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.