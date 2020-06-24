Dean C. BONA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONA - Dean C. June 22, 2020, suddenly at age 47. Beloved son of Camille (nee Cardino) and Douglas McOwen and the late John P. â€œJackâ€� Bona; loving brother of John (April Capozzi) Bona and twin, Gino (Stephanie Parry) Bona; step-brother of Christine (David) Searles and Tracy (Dave) Kaercher; cherished uncle of his goddaughter, Lucia and Quentin and Johnny Bona; also survived by many loving friends and family. Dean was a graduate of St. Josephâ€™s Collegiate Institute. He also had a BA Degree in Health and Nutrition from Potsdam and Brockport State. Services will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at Deanâ€™s Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved