Deane A. WIGGINS
WIGGINS - Deane A.
Of Buffalo, July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony K. Wiggins; loving mother of Micah A. Wiggins; sister of Cynthia Mathews, Malika Shakoor; predeceased by seven siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Wake 10 AM, Saturday and Funeral Service, 11 AM, at Zion Dominion Global Ministries C.O.G.I.C., 895 North Forrest Rd., Amherst, NY 14226. Bishop Roderick L. Hennings officiating. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, all are asked to wear a mask.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
716-834-0324
