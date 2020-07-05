PFEIL - Debbie Jo "Stella"
(nee VeRost)
Age 51, of the Town of Wheatfield, July 2, 2020, in Niagara Hospice House, following a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Debbie had been an Administrative Assistant with Praxair for many years. She was an avid boater and loved spending summers on her boat with her husband. Debbie was a former member of the Niagara River Yacht Club and spent many years with friends at Inner Harbor Yacht club. She was known for her smile and sense of humor. She loved animals but most of all she loved her family. Beloved wife and soulmate of James Pfeil; daughter of Mary J. (Baade) VeRost and the late James J. VeRost; dear sister of Sherry (Maurice) VeRost-Moreau and brother Douglas (Tammy) VeRost; aunt of several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a future date. If so desired memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at Frettholdfuneralhome.com