HERMANSON - Debbie S.
Of Sanborn, NY, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lockport, NY, on July 29, 1957, the daughter of the late Edward and Teresa (Palm) York. Debbie graduated from Wilson High School. She was a machinist with the former HSC Control Company for over 15 years and later became a secretary with Franklin Trafficking in Sanborn for many years. Debbie was the President of the Sanborn Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the Sanborn Area Historical Society. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and enjoyed dirt track racing, traveling and gardening. Debbie is survived by her husband of 27 years Gordon H. Hermanson, her children Lillie Hermanson, Gordy (Melissa) Hermanson, Jr. and Michelle (Alex) Vickery, two grandsons Justin and Jeremy Vickery and was the sister of Lou (Sharon) York, Bonnie (Dale) Schafer, Melody (Ed Poole) York and Shawn York. She is also survived by many sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Her family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Due to current regulations, building capacity and social distancing will be monitored, facial coverings are also required. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Mt. View Cemetery in Pekin. Memorials may be made in her name to the Sanborn Fire Company. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery, Pekin. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
