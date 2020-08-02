1/
Deborah (Parks) BOCKSTEDT
BOCKSTEDT - Deborah
(nee Parks)
Formerly of Alden, in Rochester, NY on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at age 65. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Margaret Parks; two brothers and one sister. She is survived by her husband, Gary Bockstedt; brother-in-law, Daniel E. Bockstedt of CO; sister-in-law, Judy (Thomas) Kolarczyk; sisters, Kathleen Freeman, Sandra (John) Carrus of OH; many nieces and nephews. No prior calling. On Monday, August 3, all are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Jude's Church, 4100 Lyell Rd., Rochester, NY 14606. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. Those wishing, donations may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 in her memory. (www.diponziofh.com)



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
