Deborah E. KEAN
KEAN - Deborah E.
71, of Wellsville, NY, formerly of Holland, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in her home. Born July 30, 1948, in Springville, she was the daughter of Griffin W., Jr. and Betty J. Pratt Smith. A graduate of Holland Central School, she earned an Associates Degree in Occupational Therapy from Erie County Technical Institute. Deborah was employed by the Gowanda and Buffalo Psychiatric Centers as a Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant for 34 years. Surviving are: her longtime companion of 19 years, Carl Ruch; a daughter, Heather (Mark) Geoghegan of Attica; three grandchildren, Bailey Thomas, Timothy, Logan, all of Attica; a sister, Susan Blyth of Booneville, AR; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Kean. A private graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, East Aurora. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
