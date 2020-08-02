JOHNSON - Deborah L.
(nee Babcock)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 30, 2020. Devoted mother of Aaron Babcock, Amber Backlarz and McKenna Nowak; cherished grandmother of Mia, Braydon, Bella and Dalton; loving companion of William Shotwell; dearest daughter of Ronald and Shirley Babcock; dear sister of Richard (Anna) Babcock, Linda (Charlie) Babcock, Kathy (Chip) Nowak and Kimberly; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Deborah's Life will be held at a later date. Deborah was a retired CNA with Absolute Care at Aurora Park. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com