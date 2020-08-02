1/1
Deborah L. (Babcock) JOHNSON
JOHNSON - Deborah L.
(nee Babcock)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 30, 2020. Devoted mother of Aaron Babcock, Amber Backlarz and McKenna Nowak; cherished grandmother of Mia, Braydon, Bella and Dalton; loving companion of William Shotwell; dearest daughter of Ronald and Shirley Babcock; dear sister of Richard (Anna) Babcock, Linda (Charlie) Babcock, Kathy (Chip) Nowak and Kimberly; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Deborah's Life will be held at a later date. Deborah was a retired CNA with Absolute Care at Aurora Park. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
