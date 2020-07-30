Schmied - Deborah L.
July 28, 2020, loving companion of Kenneth Marks; dear mother of the late Jamie Schmied; dear daughter of the late Donald and Alice Schmied; dear sister of Donald (Maddy) Schmied, Michael (Denise) Schmied, William Schmied, late Gerald (Tammy) Schmied and the late Laurie (late Joe) Hartinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Per NYS Guidelines, facial covering is mandatory to enter the facility and social distancing is still in effect. Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com