Deborah L. SCHMIED
Schmied - Deborah L.
July 28, 2020, loving companion of Kenneth Marks; dear mother of the late Jamie Schmied; dear daughter of the late Donald and Alice Schmied; dear sister of Donald (Maddy) Schmied, Michael (Denise) Schmied, William Schmied, late Gerald (Tammy) Schmied and the late Laurie (late Joe) Hartinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Per NYS Guidelines, facial covering is mandatory to enter the facility and social distancing is still in effect. Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
AUG
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
AUG
1
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
Funeral services provided by
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 825-7777
