GERACE - Deborah M.
(nee Booth)
August 8, 2020, age 69. Beloved wife of Charles A. Gerace; loving mother of Michelle (Adam) Marczak and Erin Gerace; devoted grandmother of Mia, Ava, Austin and Mason; daughter of Dolores (nee Wahl) and the late Eugene Booth; dear sister of Jay (Sandra) Booth and Coleen (William) Suraf; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. Private services held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com