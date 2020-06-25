NANCE - Denise D. (nee Scisson)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 20, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 AM-12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Please share condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 20, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 AM-12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Please share condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.