NANCE - Denise D. (nee Scisson)Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 20, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 AM-12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Please share condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com