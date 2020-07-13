McGRATH-MINION - Denise Helen
Of North Tonawanda, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was 64 years old when she joined the Lord. Denise was born to John and Evelyn McGrath on October 16th, 1955. She was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School and attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church. After graduation, she joined the United States Marine Corps, where she was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After serving, she returned to North Tonawanda, where she attended the local community college, where she took classes for computer programming and data entry. Denise considered herself a spiritual medium and felt a close relationship with both the Lord, as well as the Great Spirit and Mother Earth, and felt a deep connection with her Native American roots. She connected deeply with her Mohegan ancestry and strived to live by the mantra to love all of life's creations. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her brother, Brian McGrath. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Charles) Prince and three grandchildren (Alyssa Storch, Garrett and Ashleigh Prince) of California, and one niece (Danielle McGrath) and nephew (Andrew McGrath) of Niagara Falls, NY, as well as various extended family members. She also leaves behind many friends who loved her dearly and will miss her. Arrangements are being handled by FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME. Due to the current health pandemic, there will not be a funeral service, but her life will be celebrated at a later time. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com