Venezia - Denise M.Of Hamburg, NY, June 27, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Sebastian and Mary (nee DeFranco) Venezia; dear sister of Deborah (late Kenneth) Wilson, Daniel Venezia, Donald (Merrell) Venezia, late Vincent (late Carol) Venezia, late David (Linda) Venezia; dearest friend of the late Cathy Paturzo; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 10-11AM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said at 11AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Denise was a devoted and avid Buffalo Bills fan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com