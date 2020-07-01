Venezia - Denise M.
Of Hamburg, NY, June 27, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Sebastian and Mary (nee DeFranco) Venezia; dear sister of Deborah (late Kenneth) Wilson, Daniel Venezia, Donald (Merrell) Venezia, late Vincent (late Carol) Venezia, late David (Linda) Venezia; dearest friend of the late Cathy Paturzo; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 10-11AM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said at 11AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Denise was a devoted and avid Buffalo Bills fan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.