WARD - Denise Marie
Age 65, of Lutz, Florida. Passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Mrs. Ward was born Denise Marie Meisenberg on August 14, 1954, in North Tonawanda, New York, and moved to Lutz, Florida in 2004. Before relocating to Florida, she was a longtime resident of Fairport Rochester, NY. Mrs. Ward was a dedicated Registered Nurse and Geriatric Nurse Practitioner for thirty years, providing love and care to Hospital and Hospice Patients in both NY and FL. She loved cooking, gardening, traveling and interior decorating, but most of all she loved Mark, her husband of thirty-five years, their sweet Scotties, Lenny and Lucy, and her Church where she was an active participant in Sunday services, bible studies and outreach programs. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lutz, FL. Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her mother Ruth; her father, Franklin; and her brother, Frankie (Louise). She is survived by her husband Mark; as well as her sisters, Caro Bowerman (Ernie), Lori Hinman (Mark) and Beth Thompson (Dennis); her brother David Meisenberg (Patti); loving in-laws, Trudy Newman (Roderick) and Lance Ward (Lynn); as well as twenty-one nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ward will be held on her birthday, August 14, 2020, in Lutz, Florida, at the First United Methodist Church of Lutz. Donations to The Kids of St. Jude at https://www.stjude.org/donate/
, in lieu of flowers are appreciated.