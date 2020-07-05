LICHERELLI - Dennis A.
Of Buffalo, NY, June 27, 2020. Beloved husband of George R. Armbruster; son of Rosalind (Brunetti) and the late Anthony Licherelli; brother of Gary and the late Ronald Licherelli. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.