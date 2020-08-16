1/1
Dennis F. "Denno" SPRINGER
SPRINGER - Dennis F. "Denno"
Passed away August 14, 2020, beloved husband of Sandra (Matuszewski); dear father of Kristin (Brian) McCann; loving grandfather of Peyton and A.J. McCann; brother of Ronald (Mary) and the late Michael (Dawn) Springer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM, at St. John Vianney Church. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans National Foundation. Denno had a passion for cooking. His motto: "A clean kitchen is a happy kitchen! Clean as you go!" Denno was a helicopter pilot in the US Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 721, Sons and Daughters of Ruth and retired from the USPS after many years as a clerk. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
