Dennis J. CLARK
CLARK - Dennis J.
Of Tonawanda Twp., August 3rd, 2020. Beloved husband of 51 years, to Rita Konieczka Clark; dear father of Stacy (Jason Bormann) Clark Ph.D. and Brent J. Clark; brother of Timothy J. Clark; uncle of Scott (Karen), Kristy, and Nicholas Clark; great-uncle of Patrick, Benjamin and Emily Clark. Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday (Aug. 10th) from 4 to 7 PM, at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Joseph University RC Church, 3269 Main St., near Winspear Ave., Buffalo, Tuesday at 10 AM. Please meet at church and be mindful of required face mask, social distancing and funeral capacity restrictions may cause delays. Memorial contributions to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo 14240 or Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga 14227 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph University RC Church
Funeral services provided by
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
