1/
Dennis J. FLETCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLETCHER - Dennis J.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on August 12, 2020. Loving son of the late George and Anita Fletcher; dear brother of Ellen (late Richard) Scocchera, Donna (late Tim) Bohen, Bob (Catherine) Fletcher, Julie (late Dennis) Ackley, William Fletcher and the late George (Debbie) Fletcher and the late Sharon (Doug) Clarke; beloved companion of Robin Kell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences offered at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lombardo Funeral Home Northtowns Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved