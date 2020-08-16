FLETCHER - Dennis J.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on August 12, 2020. Loving son of the late George and Anita Fletcher; dear brother of Ellen (late Richard) Scocchera, Donna (late Tim) Bohen, Bob (Catherine) Fletcher, Julie (late Dennis) Ackley, William Fletcher and the late George (Debbie) Fletcher and the late Sharon (Doug) Clarke; beloved companion of Robin Kell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com