1/1
Dennis J. ROMANOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROMANOWSKI - Dennis J.
August 6, 2020. Cherished son of the late Anna T. (nee Oleksy) and John P. Romanowski; devoted brother of Joseph Romanowski Sr., Susan (Ronald Jr.) Roman and the late Marie, Margaret and David Romanowski; loving uncle of Ronald (Kaitlin) Roman III, Megan (Mike) Gerwitz, Cody Roman, Joseph Romanowski Jr. and Emily Roman; great-uncle of Aiden, Austin and Parker Gerwitz and Carter Roman; also survived by furbabies Emma and Audrey, and several friends and co-workers. Services will take place at a later date. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved