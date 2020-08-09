ROMANOWSKI - Dennis J.
August 6, 2020. Cherished son of the late Anna T. (nee Oleksy) and John P. Romanowski; devoted brother of Joseph Romanowski Sr., Susan (Ronald Jr.) Roman and the late Marie, Margaret and David Romanowski; loving uncle of Ronald (Kaitlin) Roman III, Megan (Mike) Gerwitz, Cody Roman, Joseph Romanowski Jr. and Emily Roman; great-uncle of Aiden, Austin and Parker Gerwitz and Carter Roman; also survived by furbabies Emma and Audrey, and several friends and co-workers. Services will take place at a later date. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com