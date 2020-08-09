1/1
Dennis J. ROMANOWSKI
1965 - 2020
ROMANOWSKI - Dennis J.
August 6, 2020. Cherished son of the late Anna T. (nee Oleksy) and John P. Romanowski; devoted brother of Joseph Romanowski Sr., Susan (Ronald Jr.) Roman and the late Marie, Margaret and David Romanowski; loving uncle of Ronald (Kaitlin) Roman III, Megan (Mike) Gerwitz, Cody Roman, Joseph Romanowski Jr. and Emily Roman; great-uncle of Aiden, Austin and Parker Gerwitz and Carter Roman; also survived by furbabies Emma and Audrey, and several friends and co-workers. Services will take place at a later date. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14206
(716) 897-2400
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Dennis was a very close friend to me and I was devastated to hear of this loss. He was always such an amazing man who cared so deeply for those in his life. He will always be remembered for the value he placed on friendships and the love he had for others above himself. You will be greatly missed, Dennis.
Amanda Muldoon
Friend
August 8, 2020
I knew Dennis for a short time and I loved his flare for life and how he loved children, he was also a great cook! He will sadly be missed and loved by many, he was a good man. May Jesus wrap his loving arms around you and welcome you to heaven!
Edie Norton
Friend
August 8, 2020
God, Dennis. This news knocked the wind out of me. Although we lost touch over the years, but I will cherish the days spent working together in Admissions at CSDD. You always kept me laughing with your sarcasm and witty sense of humor. Thank you always checking up on me and for sharing your zest for life. You’ll be missed by so many. Fly high with the angels, my friend. Sending love and healing prayers to your family, friends, and fur babies.
Shayna Melnyk
Coworker
August 8, 2020
I will cherish all our memories growing up and you being the best man in my wedding. Fly high Dennis . Greg
Greg Wagner
Friend
August 7, 2020
Rest In Peace Romo
Going to miss u buddy.
Brian Rivera
Friend
