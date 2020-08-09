God, Dennis. This news knocked the wind out of me. Although we lost touch over the years, but I will cherish the days spent working together in Admissions at CSDD. You always kept me laughing with your sarcasm and witty sense of humor. Thank you always checking up on me and for sharing your zest for life. You’ll be missed by so many. Fly high with the angels, my friend. Sending love and healing prayers to your family, friends, and fur babies.

Shayna Melnyk

Coworker