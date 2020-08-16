COX - Dennis R.
Of Buffalo, NY, August 9, 2020. Son of the late Robert E. and Sylvia J. (Wiesedell) Cox; brother of Michael D. (Rhonda) Cox, Frederick C. (Melania) Cox, and the late Debra (John) Marshall, Sharon (Joseph) Zientek, and Robert E. Cox; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Buffalo City Mission. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com