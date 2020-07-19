1/
Dennis R. JOZWIAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOZWIAK - Dennis R.
July 16, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Charmain S. (nee Freeman); dear father of Denise (Andrew Schultz); son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Jozwiak; son-in-law of Suzanne Freeman and the late Duane Freeman; brother-in-law of Scott (Cindy) Freeman; uncle of Lisa (Christina) Freeman and Christopher (Melissa) Freeman; also survived by cousins and friends. Private Services will be held by the family. Arrangements by Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service, 855-1411.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14210
(716) 855-1411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved