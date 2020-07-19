JOZWIAK - Dennis R.
July 16, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Charmain S. (nee Freeman); dear father of Denise (Andrew Schultz); son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Jozwiak; son-in-law of Suzanne Freeman and the late Duane Freeman; brother-in-law of Scott (Cindy) Freeman; uncle of Lisa (Christina) Freeman and Christopher (Melissa) Freeman; also survived by cousins and friends. Private Services will be held by the family. Arrangements by Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service, 855-1411.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.