Deodata V. (Vaccaro) PICONE
PICONE - Deodata V.
(nee Vaccaro)
July 6, 2020, age 62. Beloved wife of 42 years to Gioacchino G. "Jack" Picone; loving mother of Giovanni (Brooke), Marcella (Rocco DeCaro) and Roberto (Lisa Schuh) Picone; cherished nonna of Luca G., Emilia D., Alessandro G., Ilaria, Annastasia D., Giulietta, Jojo, Viviana D., and Alessia V.; dear daughter of Rosa and the late Calogero Vaccaro; caring sister of Maria (Karl) Getman and the late Antonio Vaccaro; dear zia of Daniela, Victoria, Laura and other nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. If desired, florals will be accepted at the family's home on Friday. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
