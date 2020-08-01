SPARKS - Devanti A.
July 28, 2020, of Lockport, NY. Father of Dvondre, Deandre and Cameron; son of Debbie Krueger and Ricardo McCray; brother of James, Tyler, Myleek, Aviance and Justice; also survived by aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and dear friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Graveside service will be held Monday at 11 AM at Buffalo Cemetery, Pine Ridge Rd., at Genesee St., Cheektowaga, NY. Please be mindful face masks and social distancing required. Memorial contributions may be made to Save the Michaels of the World or Recovery Key.