Diane J. (Klostermann) CIRINO
CIRINO - Diane J.
(nee Klostermann)
August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Russell; daughter of Sandra (late Jerome) Klostermann; mother of Brett (Steph) Dust, Sandra, and Jenny (Mike) Russell Jr.; grandmother of Jonathan, Ava, Mikey, and Wesley; sister of Steven (Mickey) Klostermann, and Edward (Patty) Klostermann; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Sunday 2-6, and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca, and attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:30 AM at the Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 677-2727
