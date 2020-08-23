CIRINO - Diane J.

(nee Klostermann)

August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Russell; daughter of Sandra (late Jerome) Klostermann; mother of Brett (Steph) Dust, Sandra, and Jenny (Mike) Russell Jr.; grandmother of Jonathan, Ava, Mikey, and Wesley; sister of Steven (Mickey) Klostermann, and Edward (Patty) Klostermann; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Sunday 2-6, and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca, and attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:30 AM at the Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church.







