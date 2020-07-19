1/1
Dolores M. (Swistowski) BARANYCKYJ
1934 - 2020
BARANYCKYJ - Dolores M. (nee Swistowski)
July 16, 2020, beloved wife of the late Dmytro Baranyckyj; devoted mother of Karen (Henry) Kozlowski, Jean (Michael) Ranney, Mary Ann (Wasyl) Puhacz; loving grandmother "Baba" of Kristina (Jason) Knaub, Steffany (Joseph) Celento, Kathryn (Thomas) Michalewski, Collin and Jason (Kara) Ranney, Alyssa and Andrew Puhacz; dearest great-grandmother "Baba" of Madison and Leah Knaub, Isabella and Olivia Celento and fur-friend Pauly. Family will be present Monday 3-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William Street (near Harlem), where Panachyda Services will be held Monday at 7 PM and Tuesday at 10:15 AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 11 AM. Dolores was a member of the Ukrainian Home "Dnipro", Woman's Organization for the Defense of Four Freedoms for Ukraine "OZHET", SITCH, League of Ukrainian Catholics and Deanery Choir. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mrs. Baranyckyj's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
JUL
20
Service
07:00 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
JUL
21
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 17, 2020
Dolores was a beautiful lady, who had a heart of gold. I loved working with her at our church bazaar and other functions from St. Nicholas Church.We always had so much fun. I remember my parents talking about going to the Malanka with Dolores and Dmytro. So many wonderful memories. RIP my friend . I will miss you❤❤
Mary Lepkyj
