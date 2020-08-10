1/1
Dolores M. (Finitz) MYERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MYERS - Dolores M. (nee Finitz)
Of Youngstown, NY, August 7, 2020, age 80. Wife of the late David B. Myers; mother of Denise (Terry) Burns, Daniel (Tracey) Myers, and Donald Myers; grandmother of Kayla and Jessica Myers, Danielle Burns (Daniel), Stephanie Burns (Michael Daken), and Dylan Myers; sister of James Finitz. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3648 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, Tuesday, August 11, from 11-1 PM, with the funeral service to begin at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 387, Youngstown, NY 14174. To register online, please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc.
3648 Ransomville Road
Ransomville, NY 14131
(716) 791-3911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved