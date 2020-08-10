MYERS - Dolores M. (nee Finitz)
Of Youngstown, NY, August 7, 2020, age 80. Wife of the late David B. Myers; mother of Denise (Terry) Burns, Daniel (Tracey) Myers, and Donald Myers; grandmother of Kayla and Jessica Myers, Danielle Burns (Daniel), Stephanie Burns (Michael Daken), and Dylan Myers; sister of James Finitz. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3648 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, Tuesday, August 11, from 11-1 PM, with the funeral service to begin at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 387, Youngstown, NY 14174. To register online, please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com