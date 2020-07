FISHER - Dolores Nan(nee Vesper)Of Honeoye Falls, NY, died July 12, 2020, at age 76. She was born January 30, 1944, to the late Henry and Agnes Halloran Vesper in Buffalo, NY; she is survived by her loving husband William P. Fisher; her dedicated sons Ronald and Janet Buchbinder, Walter and Sheryl Buchbinder, Rodney and Stephanie Buchbinder, Paul and Amy Buchbinder, Peter and Kate Buchbinder; daughter Anita and Kyle Perrault; devoted grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, JT, Natalie, Alex, Abbey, Camryn, Emma, Thomas, Katherine, Jacob, Colin, Daniel, Anna, Lily, Hayden and Hadley; brother James and Ellen Vesper; sisters Carole and Robert Dodge, Marge and Bud Laing and Lee and John Goodemote; many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. Memorials to One Story at a Time Foundation, P.O. Box 512, Clarence, NY 14031. To leave a condolence for Dolores, please visit www.mertonkaysfuneralhome.com