BASINSKI - Dolores R.
(nee Rudnik)
Of Depew, July 20, 2020. Devoted wife of Gerald H. Basinski; cherished mother of Gerald S. (Nancy) Basinski, Cynthia (David Monin) Basinski, Cathleen (Kevin) Colvin, and Christine Basinski; loving grandmother of three grandchildren; predeceased by a sister and brothers; survived by nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 9 AM. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays.