Dolores R. (Rudnik) BASINSKI
BASINSKI - Dolores R.
(nee Rudnik)
Of Depew, July 20, 2020. Devoted wife of Gerald H. Basinski; cherished mother of Gerald S. (Nancy) Basinski, Cynthia (David Monin) Basinski, Cathleen (Kevin) Colvin, and Christine Basinski; loving grandmother of three grandchildren; predeceased by a sister and brothers; survived by nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 9 AM. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 684-1736
