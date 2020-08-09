MANNS - Dolores Valeria
Age 91, formerly of Vienna, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, at Spring Arbor in Leesburg, Virginia. She was born on November 24, 1928, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Jeanette Jablonski Kopera and Frank Kopera. Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Charles Manns, Jr.; her two sons, Charles (Elizabeth) Manns III, and Mark Manns; her granddaughters, Sarah (Forrest) Mullikin, Mary-Beth (Jeremy) Fulkerson, and Lauren (Brendan) Clegg; and great-grandchildren, Jack, F.T., Claire, Maxwell, Samuel, Sienna, and Parker; and her niece Laurie Gruka. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Lucille Kopera. Dolores and Chuck met in high school and were married in Buffalo, NY, on August 19, 1950. They lived in Rochester, NY, and Fairfield, CT, before moving to Vienna, VA, where they lived for 47 years. Dolores worked for the National Wildlife Federation for many years before her retirement. Dolores was the matriarch of the family, who had a loving and gracious heart. She will be remembered through the family traditions she passed on and for her vibrant, fun personality. She loved spending time with her family and friends who will all miss her dearly. Due to the present circumstances, funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dolores' name to the National Wildlife Federation (www.nwf.org
)