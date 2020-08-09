1/1
Dolores Valeria MANNS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANNS - Dolores Valeria
Age 91, formerly of Vienna, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, at Spring Arbor in Leesburg, Virginia. She was born on November 24, 1928, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Jeanette Jablonski Kopera and Frank Kopera. Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Charles Manns, Jr.; her two sons, Charles (Elizabeth) Manns III, and Mark Manns; her granddaughters, Sarah (Forrest) Mullikin, Mary-Beth (Jeremy) Fulkerson, and Lauren (Brendan) Clegg; and great-grandchildren, Jack, F.T., Claire, Maxwell, Samuel, Sienna, and Parker; and her niece Laurie Gruka. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Lucille Kopera. Dolores and Chuck met in high school and were married in Buffalo, NY, on August 19, 1950. They lived in Rochester, NY, and Fairfield, CT, before moving to Vienna, VA, where they lived for 47 years. Dolores worked for the National Wildlife Federation for many years before her retirement. Dolores was the matriarch of the family, who had a loving and gracious heart. She will be remembered through the family traditions she passed on and for her vibrant, fun personality. She loved spending time with her family and friends who will all miss her dearly. Due to the present circumstances, funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dolores' name to the National Wildlife Federation (www.nwf.org)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved