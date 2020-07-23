SANTARSIERO - Dominic

Thomas "Tom"

Passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95, on Saturday, July 18, with his wife, Millie, at his side. Tom, being the youngest of nine children, was born in Buffalo, NY, May 15, 1925, to Santolo and Carmela (nee Cavalier) Santarsiero; he is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Carmela (nee Zannella); children Michael (Rachael) Santarsiero, Thomas (Jean Chamberlain) Santarsiero, Camille (Ron) Renken, and Marcus Santarsiero; grandchildren Maria, Vincent (Andrea), and Meagan. Tom was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter Adalyn Grace; and brothers and sisters Catherine (Scotty) Pignataro, Joseph (Bebe) Santarsiero, Margaret (Anthony) Gioeli, Anthony (Lucy) Santarsiero, Lucia (Danny) Romanelli, Josephine (Anthony) Caggiano, Marie (John) Page, and Carmela (Sam) Divita. Tom entered into WWII combat in 1943 under A Company, 110th Regiment, 28th Infantry. Landed in Omaha Beach, marching into France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and crossing the Siegfried Line until his honorable discharge in 1944 after his last battle in the Hürtgen Forest, known as the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, Tom entered into civilian life working for Bell Aerospace in Buffalo, NY, on the Apollo Space Program that took the US to the moon in the 1960's. He worked on the Agena rocket engines, the Minuteman missiles, and the Luna Landing Module, (LEM). After a 37 year career, Tom and Millie retired in Gainesville, FL. A viewing will be open to friends and family Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6-8 PM at FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Funeral Services will be held at FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME on Friday, July 24, at 11 AM. A Military Graveside Service will be held in Tom's honor at FOREST MEADOWS CEMETERY, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL, following funeral services.







