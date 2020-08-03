1/1
Dona Beth (Schwend) WALKLET
WALKLET - Dona Beth
(nee Schwend)
August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas B. Walklet and the late Roger Roy Yunke; devoted mother of Jennifer Alean (Daniel) Novo and Jill Carol (Donald) Mattea; step-mother to Debra Kay Vanek, Craig Eric Walklet, and Thomas B. Walklet, Jr.; loving grandmother to Samantha, Tyler, and Michael; step-grandmother to Scott and Madison; dear sister of Diana Szewczyk and Linda Palame; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, August 5th from 4 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 3, 2020.
Amigone Funeral Home
5200 Sheridan Drive
Amherst, NY 14221
(716) 631-9000
