WALKLET - Dona Beth
(nee Schwend)
August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas B. Walklet and the late Roger Roy Yunke; devoted mother of Jennifer Alean (Daniel) Novo and Jill Carol (Donald) Mattea; step-mother to Debra Kay Vanek, Craig Eric Walklet, and Thomas B. Walklet, Jr.; loving grandmother to Samantha, Tyler, and Michael; step-grandmother to Scott and Madison; dear sister of Diana Szewczyk and Linda Palame; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, August 5th from 4 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com