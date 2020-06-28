BASEHART - Donald A.
Of Amherst, NY, June 21, 2020. Preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, LaVone Cherico-Basehart; loving father of William (Diane) Basehart, Thomas (late Laurie) Basehart, Deborah Basehart Delzer, Linda (Anthony) LaForte; cherished grandfather of Jason Delzer, Nicholas, Kelsey, Rachel and Andreana Basehart; adored great-grandfather of Logan and Ethan Delzer. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.