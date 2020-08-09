MacDONALD - Donald C., Jr. "Mac"
Age 76, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, Hudson, FL. A native of Buffalo, NY, he was born November 15, 1943 to the late Donald, Sr. and Clara (Schultz) MacDonald, one of four children. Don enjoyed a 38 year career with National Fuel in the Buffalo area, rising through the ranks from a meter reader to district manager. Along with his beloved wife of 58 years, Carol, who survives him, he moved to Homosassa permanently from Elma, NY in 2012. Mr. MacDonald was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in his native New York, a former assisted living apartment complex caretaker and handyman in East Aurora, NY, and a member of 1st United Methodist Church of Homosassa. Don's perfect day would many times involve hard physical labor, which he enjoyed, in completing all of his home improvement projects that he loved doing himself. He also enjoyed vacationing with his family on Lake Chautauqua in his native upstate New York, where he was affectionately known as the Commissioner of Big Ed's Cottages. In addition to his wife Carol, of Homosassa, FL, Don is survived by his three children: Jeff MacDonald (Sherry), Biloxi, MS; Ken MacDonald (Annemarie), Rome, NY and Kevin MacDonald, South Newstead, NY; siblings Carol Schasel (Richard), Arcade, NY; Patricia Wittenrich (Kim), Delevan, NY and Elizabeth Saltzman (Randy); grandchildren Lindsey, Brittany, Jeffrey, Krista, Kara and Kever and great-grandchildren Alexis, Phoenix, Carter and Draven. Don will also be lovingly remembered by a host of nieces and nephews, as well as dedicated and extended family and friends. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. Please visit www.wilderfuneral.com