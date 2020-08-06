1/1
Donald E. FARRELL
FARRELL - Donald E.
Of Kenmore, NY, August 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamela (Cornman) Farrell; dear father of Hilary (Greg) Snyder; loving grandfather of Elliott, Isaac, Noah, Aubrey, Matthew and Jenna; dear son of Priscilla (Aldridge) and the late Eugene Farrell; brother of Donna (David) Brown and Renee (Mark) Nigro. Friends may call Friday, 2-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Military Honors will take place at 4:00 PM and a final prayer at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks. Please share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
7
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1723
(716) 877-7979
