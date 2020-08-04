1/
BROOKS - Donald F.
Suddenly August, 2, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 77 Years. Former husband of Rita T. Brooks; father of William "Snooky" (Leslie), William Robert, William Christopher (Jamie Gates), William "Benji," Roy, and the late William "Donnie" Brooks; father-in-law of Barbara (Kennedy) Brooks; grandfather of Ashley, Brandon and Shanaya Brooks; great-grandfather of A'Mora and Aveah, and many others; brother of Jane (Bruce) Williams, and the late Jean McMullin, Sidney Brooks, and Carl Brooks Jr.; also survived by many nieces nephews and friends; son of the late Doris (Bill) Harris and Carl Brooks Sr. Friends may call at the home of Barbara Brooks, 14167 Rt. 438 Gowanda, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, N. Collins, NY. Don was a member of the Snipe Clan and roofers Local 74.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 4, 2020.
