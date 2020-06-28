WESTNER - Donald G.
June 25, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Ann M. (nee McLaughlin) Westner; loving father of Barbara J. (Timothy) Goldpenny, Dr. Thomas G. (Mary) Westner and William A. Westner; cherished grandfather of Tiffany (Steve) Charalambides, Grant Goldpenny, Jack and Mark Westner; caring brother of the late Jack (late Una) Wurstner, Mildred (late Frank) Graziadei, Norman (late Mary) and Howard (late Mary) Wurstner; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Pius the X Church at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Donald retired from Bell Aerospace after 40 years of work, P/C of Niagara Power Squadron, prior SEO of Swiftwater Power Squadron, 4th Degree K of C, Amateur Radio HAM Operator KC2NSN, prior officer of Sandy Beach Yacht Club and past officer of WNY Genealogical Society. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donald's name to Catholic Charities. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.