BAUGHMAN - Donald H.
July 11, 2020, age 80, of Amherst. Dear companion of Connie Anthony; father of David, Stephen, Eric (Renee), Daniel (Gina) Baughman and Christina (James) Martineck; brother of Anna Webster; also surviving are nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 3-5 PM on Tuesday, only at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St., at Seymour, Tonawanda. Mr. Baughman was an Army Veteran, serving in the Corps of Engineers, had operated Baughman Trucking Co. and was currently an owner of Baughman Magic Seal in Amherst. He was a Past President of the NYS Motor Truck Assn. and board member of the American Truckers Assn. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
