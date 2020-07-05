1/1
Donald J. BARNES
BARNES - Donald J.
71, of the Town of Tonawanda, Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by family at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Friends may call Monday, from 3-8 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will follow. If desired memorials may be made in Don's memory to Ismailia Shriners, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14224. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Due to current occupancy limitations you may experience a delay in entering the building. Complete obituary at wattengel.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wattengel Funeral Home
533 Meadow Dr
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 693-0440
