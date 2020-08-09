BURGHARDT - Donald J.

March 29, 2020, at age 88. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Korn) Burghardt; devoted father of Michael (Judy) Burghardt, Susan (Daniel) Phillips, Bonnie (Robert) Matteson, Becky (John) Williams, and daughter-in-law, Eileen (Larry) Kelderhouse; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Schulte, Kara (Brandon) Schieber, Jodi Burghardt, Mark (Terry), Bill, and Charlie Phillips, Jaimee (Bob) Klawon, Noah and Lily Williams; and nine great-grandchildren; preceded in death by his parents, a son Mark Burghardt and a sister Dorothy Jones. A Celebration of Life will be August 15, 2020, 11 AM, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 165 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY. Calling hour 9:45-10:45 AM, at the Church prior to the Mass. As per NYS COVID-19 protocols, masks and social distancing will be required.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store