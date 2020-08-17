1/
Donald J. KELM
KELM - Donald J.
Of East Aurora, August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Gail (nee Sardes) Kelm; devoted father of Kori (Christopher) Kent, Kristin Roll, Morgan Roll, Kerri Santana and Brauna Scarnati; loving grandfather of Hannah, Tyler, Rori, Gabrielle, Aiden, Andrew and Sarah; dear brother of Martha Slachciak; predeceased by other sisters and brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service in St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew Wednesday, at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. As per NYS guidelines face coverings must be worn, maximum capacity of 33 percent restrictions in the Funeral Home and Church will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays, thank you for your understanding. Mr. Kelm is a proud Navy veteran serving three Vietnam Tours. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to the Wounded Warriors Project.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
