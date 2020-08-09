1/1
Donald J. WOJNAR Sr.
WOJNAR - Donald J., Sr.
July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Anne (nee Krause); dear father of Deborah (John) Welt, David (Sharon), Dennis, Duane, Darrell (Leah) and the late Donald Jr.; loving grandfather of John, Chris, D.J., Nick, Bryan, Trey, Brianna, Zak, Rachel, Adam and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by one brother and sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation, Friday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ECMC Foundation. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
