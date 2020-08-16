Hamm - Donald L.
Of West Seneca, NY, April 4, 2020. Adored husband to the late Vivian Hamm (nee Leonard); cherished father to Nancy (late John) Pankow and William (Mary Peg) Hamm; beloved grandfather to Corey (Chris) Wilson, Heather (Paul) Kraemer, Adam (Kim) Hamm, Ben (Juliana) Hamm, John J. Pankow (Amanda); great-grandfather to Ryan, Conner, Amanda, Eli, Shea, Liam, Lucy, Molly, Ben, Arthur, Fiona, Lilah; survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday 10:30 AM at Ebenezer UCC, 630 Main St., West Seneca. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com