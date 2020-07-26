1/1
Donna (Johnson) ANDERSON
ANDERSON - Donna
(nee Johnson)
Of Orchard Park, NY, July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald O. Anderson; loving mother of Bruce (Sally), Kathryn and Steven Anderson; grandmother of Shaun and Scott Anderson, Kierstyn Thayer (Kristin Galeone), Kari Thayer, Jarek and Zachary Anderson; great-grandmother of Colin Anderson; sister of Ann Deering; loving companion of Dario Violanti. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 AM, outside, in Potter's Park, 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Behind F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 662-9321
