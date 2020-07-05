WOLSKI - Donna C.
(nee Wittmer)
June 30, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of 50 years to Arthur W. Wolski; loving mother of Darren J. (Melissa) and John M. (Lisa) Wolski; cherished grandmother of Brandon, Joshua and Michael. The family will be present on Monday from 3-6 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Donna owned and operated Office Solutions and was past Chairman of the Depew/Elma/Lancaster Chamber of Commerce from 1992-1993. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com