BROWNING - Donna Jean
(nee Schwartz)
Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1946, to Sidney and Roslyn Schwartz. She was raised in Kenmore, NY, where she lived until her death. Donna belonged to many groups and clubs, giving countless hours to her volunteer work. One she was very passionate about was for liver transplant survivors, of which she was one of the longest (more than 30 years). She was a wonderful person who gave freely to others. Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband Ronald Browning. Survived by brothers Ronald (Joan) and Ira (Cheryl); niece Elissa Fesyk (Jason); nephews Zach Schwartz, Chris, Tim and Richard Brace; sister-in-law Beverly; and the apple of her eye, grand-nephew Andrew Fesyk. In lieu of flowers, please sign your organ donor card or make a donation to connectlife.org. Donna, the kindness and love you showed to everyone you met will live on in our hearts. We love you more than chocolate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when it is safe for everyone to gather. You may sign the online guestbook at www.KevinMMasonFuneralHome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.