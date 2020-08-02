1/
Donna M. MARINACCIO
MARINACCIO - Donna M.
July 3, 2020, of Thomasville, GA. Cherished daughter of late Nicholas and late Evelyn Marinaccio; beloved sister of Cathy (Gary) Tokasz, Paul Marinaccio, Evelyn Marinaccio, Mark (Veronica) Marinaccio, Elizabeth (Edward ) Nitzer and the late John Marinaccio and late Nicholas Marinaccio; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Halycon Home for Battered Women, Inc., P.O. Box 1838 Thomasville, GA 31799. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY 14052
716-652-3880
