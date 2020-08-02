MARINACCIO - Donna M.
July 3, 2020, of Thomasville, GA. Cherished daughter of late Nicholas and late Evelyn Marinaccio; beloved sister of Cathy (Gary) Tokasz, Paul Marinaccio, Evelyn Marinaccio, Mark (Veronica) Marinaccio, Elizabeth (Edward ) Nitzer and the late John Marinaccio and late Nicholas Marinaccio; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Halycon Home for Battered Women, Inc., P.O. Box 1838 Thomasville, GA 31799. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com